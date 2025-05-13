Disgraced music mogul, Diddy’s former girlfriend, singer Cassie, is expected to be among the trial’s early witnesses.

The defense revealed last week that they plan on arguing that Diddy and Cassie engaged in mutual violence throughout their relationship.

Opening statements in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ s£x-trafficking trial are being heard in Manhattan federal court.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said they have been unable to communicate with ‘Victim 3’ who will likely not show up to testify against Diddy.

They can’t find one of the female victims who is central to their case. She does not live in New York where the Combs’ trial is being held.

Lawyers for the three-time Grammy winner say prosecutors are wrongly trying to make a crime out of a party-loving lifestyle that may have been indulgent but was not illegal.

Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into drugged-up group sexual encounters, then kept them in line through violence.

Diddy faces a slew of charges related to his alleged s£xual and physical abuse of women. He was charged with three crimes – racketeering, s£x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.