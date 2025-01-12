Diddy’s Mom Allegedly Exposed Him To Wild S33x Parties At Childhood Home

Diddy‘s mother allegedly exposed him to sex parties at an early age, so says one of the embattled mogul’s childhood friends.

Rolling Stone got a preview of the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boyahead of its premiere on Tuesday (January 14). According to the publication, producer Tim “Dawg” Patterson speaks at length about the parties Janice Combs would throw back when they were children.

“On the weekend, [Diddy] partied in the house, and we did that a lot,” he said. “He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers. That was just who was in our house. People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets. It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked.”

He continued: “That’s what we were privy to; this is what we were fed. Was it desensitizing us? I’m sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night.”

“I’ve always been asked the question why. I don’t know the answer to why, but I truly believe it all goes back to childhood.”

Another childhood friend, DJ EZ Lee Davis, is also interviewed in the doc and said that though he never attended Janice’s parties, he heard rumors about what went down and that “everyone was welcome.”

“[Janice] had little cool chicks that would come around and … she made sure everybody was comfortable,” he said.

Back in October, Janice Combs defended her son from accusations of sex trafficking and sexual assault in her first comments since his arrest.

Combs released a statement through her attorney Natlie G. Figgers in which she said: “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.

“To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

83-year-old Combs also addressed her son’s relationship with Cassie and the brutal assault that was caught on camera by hotel CCTV.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise,” she added.