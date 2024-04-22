AFRICAN AND IVORIAN LEGEND DIDIER DROGBA BEMOANS SOUTH AFRICAN LEAGUE 🇿🇦

Didier Drogba: South African football League is the best in terms of Infrastructure and sponsors but there is no Talent in their league.

Drogba had mentioned South African league is the best league in Africa because they have good infrastructure, like good stadiums and Financial muscles from their PSL.

South Africa might be the best league in Africa than Ivory Coast ,Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia , Mali, Cameroon or Ghana but those leagues from those countries produce far more better players than South Africa. It is painful to see the country that have everything not being able to produce such great players that can play in la Liga, EPL, Serie A and French Ligue 1.

If other countries had the same resources or infrastructure South Africa has, their league would have been so advanced to even attract more European Clubs to scout their talents. But that’s life people who have resources don’t know how to use them, and people who have talents dont have opportunities to have those resources to go far in life.

