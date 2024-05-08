Diego Costa rescue 100 people from devastating floods in Brazil with his jeep

Diego Costa demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness when he sprang into action to rescue around 100 people from devastating floods in Brazil.

While returning home from Gremio training, the former Chelsea striker utilized his jeep and a jet ski to assist in transporting flood-affected individuals to safety.

The floods, which have caused significant damage in the region of Rio Grande do Sul, have claimed numerous lives and left hundreds injured and missing.

Upon encountering a group of people from Eldorado do Sul in need of help, Costa wasted no time mobilizing his resources for the rescue operation.

He also enlisted the support of four friends who provided additional jet skis to augment the efforts. Videos circulating on social media captured Costa navigating flooded roads, and thanks to the collective efforts, approximately 100 individuals were successfully evacuated to safety.

As per the Daily Mail, an eyewitness said: “What Diego did today, I had never seen before. He only arrived [at Gremio] a few months ago, but he left his truck in the water and took his jetski and those of his friends.”

