Digital Crackdown: Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority Vows Tough Action Over AI Attacks on Hakainde Hichilema





In a strong warning to the digital sphere, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority has vowed decisive action against the growing misuse of Artificial Intelligence to spread falsehoods — particularly content targeting Hakainde Hichilema.





The Authority says it is deeply alarmed by a surge in manipulated images and fabricated videos circulating on social media, describing the trend as a serious threat to public trust and national stability.





Director General Collins Mbulo declared that offenders will not escape accountability, stressing that enforcement agencies are already closing in on those responsible.





“The law will take its course,” Mbulo warned. “We are working relentlessly to ensure those spreading false and disturbing content face justice.”





He made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Ndola, where he met Elisha Matambo, Minister of Copperbelt Province.



According to Mbulo, the recently enacted cybersecurity legislation will now be applied with full force. Several suspected offenders have already been apprehended and are appearing before the courts.





Minister Matambo called for urgent and uncompromising monitoring of online platforms, warning that anonymous accounts and digital misinformation pose risks not only to individuals but to democracy itself — especially as the nation approaches a critical election period.





He urged authorities to safeguard the digital space from manipulation that could undermine peace in Zambia.





ZICTA leadership is currently in the province inspecting key technology and communications projects — even as the Authority signals a new era of enforcement in the country’s evolving digital landscape.



Source: Kalemba