Dimitri Payet set to go to trial in Brazil’ after being accused of forcing ex-mistress to ‘film bizarre s33x acts’ and ‘drink her ur!ne’

French footballer, Dimitri Payet, is set to go on trial in Brazil after being charged with ‘psychological violence’ against his former mistress Larissa Natalya Ferrari.

The case against the former West Ham player, 38, was initially dismissed by prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro. But after an appeal last month, he was then indicted.

Brazilian newspaper Globo reported that the Rio de Janeiro Court last Friday accepted the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s complaint, with Payet now set to go on trial.



Payet’s defence lawyer Sheila Lustoza said reportedly said she disagrees with the decision, but respects it and stressed it was a natural part of the process.

‘From this point onwards, however, the defence will be granted the right to present its version of the facts with all the evidence gathered so far,’ a statement read.

‘Therefore, we are confident that after analysing all the material and the numerous contradictions found, the accusatory version will be deconstructed.’

Ferrari’s lawyers said they welcomed the decision by the city’s Domestic Violence Court in accepting the complaint.



‘We received the recent decision with confidence in the institutions responsible for investigating the facts and holding the person under investigation accountable, recognising it as an important step forward in the search for the truth and reparation for the damages suffered by the victim.

‘The Judiciary’s position reaffirms the authorities’ commitment to the seriousness of the events and their firm determination to curb practices that violate women’s dignity, regardless of the social position or public visibility of the person under investigation.

‘We reiterate our commitment to remain firm in the uncompromising defense of our client’s rights, certain that justice will prevail.’

Earlier this year, Ferrari alleged that she was forced to drink her own urine and lick the floor during a turbulent seven-month affair.

Last month, Brazilian outlet G1 claimed to have obtained a document with details of the case in which the lawyer attested to suffering from borderline personality disorder, believing Payet, whose contract with Rio de Janeiro-based Vasco da Gama was terminated 10 days ago, took advantage of her condition.

‘Dimitri knew about my passion and psychological problems, using this against me,’ she is reported to have said by G1. ‘Dimitri convinced me to put my head in the trash, in the toilet, made me drink my own urine, and other s£xual bizarre acts.’

The Frenchman was reportedly heard at the Women’s Assistance Police Station where he admitted to having a relationship with Ferrari but insisted every act during their union was consensual.

Furthermore, Payet, who left his wife of almost 20 years Ludivine and their four children back in his homeland during his time in Brazil, was alleged to have admitted to the acts but maintained that they were consensual and proposed by Ferrari.

G1’s report mentioned an encounter when Ferrari ‘requested slaps during sexual intercourse’ and as a result, developed marks on her body.

The Frenchman also reportedly claimed that the two used wooden chairs during sexual intercourse, and that, due to Ferrari’s light skin, any pressure would lead to marks.

It followed Ferrari’s impassioned public plea for ‘justice’, in a statement in which she claimed to have been ‘humiliated’ by the 38-cap former Les Blues star.

‘I want justice because he abused my psychological vulnerability to gain sexual advantage,’ she told AFP. ‘He demanded proof of love from me, which consisted of humiliation.

‘I recorded videos in which I drank my urine, drank water from the toilet bowl, and licked the floor. I’m a lawyer, I would never have made such serious complaints lightly.’

It was claimed that Payet refused Ferrari’s desire to continue this relationship in France, on the condition he pay her expenses, as his time in the country approached its end.

According to the player, the lawyer’s behaviour changed from then on, leading to her threatening to ‘expose his secrets’ if he did not respond within four hours of her birthday message.

Payet’s lawyer Lustoza told G1: ‘It is regrettable that confidential records were leaked, but the case reveals with evidence something that is very clear: a woman exercising her freedom and will, as it should be, contrary to what has been publicly narrated up until now. The defense is confident that the truth that is proven by documents will demonstrate these facts.’