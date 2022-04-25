Dimwit ZIALE Graduates

By Godfrey Chitalu

While the meticulous methodical, was on leadership sabbatical and the kingdom was on freefall, a quintuple of dimwit legal minds called for a secret state meeting. At the center of the gathering was Milling Owl – he had defrauded millions from Cola Copper Club but wanted protection from the Damned Public Protector. Conspicuously missing from the meeting was the Anti Cola Calamity and its vociferous sister from the Direct Enforcement Club.

After legal gymnastics, and signature stampings, it was agreed that Milling Owl would be granted legal immunity from his past and future misdeeds – a certain diasporic and theoretic professor insisted that this was impossible! They economically and unanimously agreed that sending someone important like him to jail would set a wrong precedence. Of course, they cited the law according to Faith. The clever airheads insisted that no one would be given the luxury of feeding termites or doing a Lear Toll on the state.

The bigger picture however was the cleansing of Cola Copper Club so that she would be seen as a virgin to an international suitor called Vain Data. Grapevine has it that apart from calendar givers, Vain Data is the puppet master for vultures intent on sharing kingdom resources.

Known for his beer song and suspected bootlicking, praise singer Full Bar, stirred a hornet’s nest when he sole-sourced the DPP as the source of the fiasco. He was supported by other praise singers, oblivious to the fact that Milling Owl had already cut a lucrative deal away from prison. The problem was that all this was happening in his absence: now that he is back we can segue into a free praise conference, replete with mouthful camera personnel and paper tigers from roadside TV stations.

My take is that Milling Owl will be sent to a colander and coalesced with the calendar carrier in hot chilly. Farmers don’t play! These will be joined ku wire by Faithless and those 70 plus vehicles confiscated from choir members. As for the boorish ZIALE oafs who presided over the Milling Owl debacle, they will be given a simple assignment – rewrite ZIALE exams and when you pass get your jobs back.

The author is a social commentator who writes for pleasure. For reactions and feedback call: 0977466284| 0963013760, Email: [email protected] (@goddychitty) Twitter|Facebook)