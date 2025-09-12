Diogo Jota’s best friend Ruben Neves denies romantic links to his widow

On Wednesday, Portuguese magazine TV Guia wrote an article focusing on the close relationship Neves has with Rute and the rest of Jota’s family.

However, the article, which was given the headline, ‘After death: How Diogo Jota’s widow leans on his best friend’, was accompanied by an image of Neves and Rute appearing to kiss.



Furious at the magazine for sparking romantic links between them, Neves took to social media on Wednesday and said in a lengthy statement:

‘Good afternoon. I always believe in the good in people, I’ve been warned not to, I’ve already been deceived, and I never wish bad on anyone.

‘The person who put this picture on the magazine cover, does not deserve to be happy, just like the choice of it was not happy. Me and my wife, @deboralourenco23, been together for over 11 years, happy, with a family that makes me proud, never in 11 years have we been involved in any controversy.

‘We have done our best to help Rute and her family in the best way we can. The choice of this photo is as unhappy as the person who chose it, and the person who posted it.

‘I respect that everyone has their job, I respect that everyone wants to do their best, I don’t respect those who don’t respect others.

‘Again I say, I’m proud of the woman I have, the family I have. We’re proud of Rute, for the strength she’s had, we’re here for whatever it takes, she knows. Thank you.’

Neves, who now plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal following his exit from Wolves in 2023, began dating his wife Deborah in 2014 before getting engaged four years later.



Jota and Neves played together for Porto, Wolves, and Portugal, featuring on the pitch at the same time a total of 164 times.

Neves is also now set to wear Jota’s shirt number for Portugal – 21 – in a decision he hopes will carry on his friend’s legacy. Liverpool have retired Jota’s No 20 shirt too.

The news was confirmed by Portugal boss Roberto Martinez, who said earlier this month: ‘The No 21 jersey will go to Ruben Neves because, that way, that number will remain on the field and with all of us.

‘He had a very close relationship with Diogo and is the ideal person to represent him.’