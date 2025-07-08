Portuguese footballer, Diogo Jota’s widow could stand to inherit up to £35million from his estate for the financial security of her and their three children.

The Liverpool star, 28, who d!ed alongside his brother Andre, 25, in a crash last week in Spain, had amassed a fortune during his football career in the Premier League.

Jota first signed a contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018 which saw him earn £38,000 a week.

Two years of these wages saw him earn £3,952,000 before he hit the big time with a move to Anfield, where the first two years of his four-year contract at £83,000 per week saw him pocket another £8,632,000.

As a result of his phenomenal talent, Liverpool then extended the deal for five years in 2022 and upped his wages to £140,000 in a contract that saw him earn £21,840,000 before his tragic de@th.

Built into this was performance bonuses, and his 65 goals in 182 games contributed to his wealth. However, he was also an Esports entrepreneur and global brand ambassador.

Jota was due to receive another £14.5million for the remaining two years of his contract with reports in Portuguese media suggesting Liverpool will still honour it by paying the wages to his wife.

It means Jota’s total earnings of around £34.4million since arriving in the Premier League could be inherited by Rute and their two sons Dinis, four, Duarte, two, and their eight-month-old baby daughter Mafalda.

It was also reported that Jota invested in a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the upmarket north Liverpool suburb of Blundellsands.

According to publicly available land registry documents, Jota and his wife bought the house in May 2022 for £2,125,000. The house had been listed for three years before selling and had been previously rented out.

Companies House records in the UK also show that Jota set up an image rights company called Minute J Ltd in February 2023 to channel some of his football earnings and his father Joaquim was also associated with it.

The first set of accounts filed in December 2024 cover the period the initial first 12 months of the company and show it made £186,754 but owed creditors £49,786, with the bulk of £44,825 to HMRC for Corporation Tax.

Football players often set up image rights companies as a way to control earnings from things like name, nickname, and squad number which might be used in sponsorship, merchandising, and endorsements.

Besides his earnings from football Jota also had lucrative deals with Nike and EA Sports bringing in an estimated £3.3million a year and he set up his own Esports team called Luna Galaxy.

According to Portuguese media, Jota also had a collection of luxury cars worth more than £1million including a Range Rover Sport, Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Ferrari 488, an Audi Q7 and a Mercedes-Benz G63AMG.

Website, The Richest, in a detailed profile of Jota’s financial worth, said: ‘He left behind a financial legacy few soccer players achieve so young.



‘His business smart matched his on-field vision, he left behind a blueprint for how athletes can build wealthy and legacy beyond the pitch.’

Jota’s tragic de@th came just 13 days after he wedded Rute, his teenage sweetheart.