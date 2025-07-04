Diogo Jota’s wife, children and family. All you need to know about the late Liverpool star’s family

Known for his clinical finishing, explosive pace, and dribbling ability, Diogo José Teixeira da Silva known as Diogo Jota, was a Portuguese professional footballer who played as a forward or left winger for Liverpool in the EPL.

Before his tragic and unfortunate death on July 3, 2025, Diogo was a father, a husband, a brother, and his parents’ oldest son and child. Here a all you need to know about his family.

Who Was Diogo Jota’s Wife, Rute Cardoso?

Rute Cardoso was the longtime partner and wife of Diogo Jota, a couple whose love story began in their teenage years in Porto, Portugal.

The childhood sweethearts started dating in 2012 when they attended the same high school. After dating for nearly a decade, Jota proposed to Rute in July 2022 in a picturesque lakeside setting.

The couple tied the knot on June 22, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Porto, surrounded by family and friends.

Rute shared a heartfelt video of their wedding, captioned, “A day we will never forget,” which has since become a poignant reminder of their love.

Rute, keeps a relatively low profile despite her husband’s fame. She is active on Instagram @rutecfcardoso.

Diogo Jota’s Children

Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso were proud parents to three children; two sons and a daughter.

1. Dinis (born February 2021): Their first child, a son, was born during Jota’s early days at Liverpool. Jota announced Dinis’s birth with a heartfelt post, expressing pride in Rute and their new family of three.

2. Duarte (born March 2023): Their second son arrived two years later in March.

3. In November 2024, Jota and Rute welcomed their third child, a daughter. Jota announced the pregnancy during Euro 2024, though the celebration was cut short by a disallowed goal. Rute later confirmed the birth on Instagram.

Diogo Jota’s Family

Diogo Jota’s Parents

Diogo Jota was born on December 4, 1996, to Joaquim and Isabel Silva in Porto, Portugal. Jota was the oldest child of his parents.

Aside from being known for their son’s fame, Jota’s parents keep a very low profile outside the spotlight.

Diogo Jota’s brother

Diogo Jota had a younger brother who was also a footballer. Diogo’s brother André Silva, played for Penafiel in Liga Portugal 2.

Tragically, André died alongside Diogo in a car accident in Zamora, Spain.