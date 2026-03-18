Direct Hit Near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Sparks Global Alarm, IAEA Confirms Impact





A projectile has struck the premises of Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, triggering serious international concern over the safety of nuclear infrastructure amid intensifying regional tensions.





According to the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Iranian authorities reported that the impact occurred on Tuesday evening. The agency confirmed that the projectile hit within the plant’s territory but stressed that there was no damage to critical facilities and no casualties reported.





Initial assessments indicate the projectile landed near auxiliary structures rather than the reactor itself. Both Iranian officials and international monitors have confirmed that radiation levels remain stable and there is no immediate nuclear risk.





IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has called for maximum restraint, warning that any military activity near nuclear sites could have catastrophic consequences if escalation continues.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Iran’s only operational nuclear facility, is located along the Persian Gulf and holds strategic and symbolic importance. This incident marks a dangerous development as nuclear-linked infrastructure edges closer to active conflict zones.





The origin of the projectile remains unclear at this stage, but the strike highlights the increasing risk of escalation where even limited impacts near nuclear sites could spiral into a far more serious crisis.



Source: UNN News, IAEA, Reuters, AP News