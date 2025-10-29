Disappointed Kabanana residents vow not to “WASTE TIME” registering as voters

Disappointed with the UPND government, some women in Lusaka’s Kabanana township have vowed that they have no time to waste by going to register as voters.

The women said they would rather spend time looking for “coins” to feed their families as opposed to getting voter’s card, saying they are deeply disappointed with the UPND administration.

The women were complaining to 2026 presidential Hopeful Ackim Antony Njobvu who was in the area to inspect the voter registration exercise at Kabanana Primary school where he only found two people.

President Njobvu was informed that since the process started, the highest number recorded was 74.

Njobvu who was in the company of his secretary general Kaunda Phiri expressed worry at the poor turnout.

And some members of the community have attributed the poor response to lack of awareness, saying the media sensitization on TV is not effective due to over 20 hours of load sheding.

The residents appealed to the ECZ – Electoral Commission of Zambia to implore effective ways of sensitization such as door to door.

Meanwhile, Njobvu urged the community to find time and register as voters. He advised the people that if they want to see change, it can only be through the ballot box in next year’s elections, words echoed by his SG Kaunda Phiri.

Francis Chipalo