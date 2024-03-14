Disgraced Brebner Changala Removed From OCiDA For Abusing Old Aged Archbishop Mpundu

DISGRACED BREBNER CHANGALA REMOVED FROM OCiDA FOR ABUSING OLD AGED MPUNDU

Disgraced and ungrateful 69 years old Brebner Changala has been removed from the OCiDA.

One of the reasons Changala has been removed is that he has been issuing statements in the name of Former Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu without the old man’s consent.

At one point Changala even lied and misled old Mpundu that the UPND government was tribal and never employed others until he was exposed that his own child and that of Kambwili were employed and undergoing military training.

Changala was ashamed but Bishop Mpundu and other members of OCiDA were surprised to learn that the man who has been accusing the UPND government of not being fair has had his children employed.

Changala wearing a hut in the picture used to say that Lucky Mulusa who has now been appointed as UKWA party SG was ever urinating for himself in the trousers and that he has failed to even build a toiled and was currently squatting in a government house around Jesmondine area.

Perhaps what the UPND government should do is to put Changala and his like minded charlatans on free government salaries as Edgar Lungu did to this group when he was President. But this is tax payers money and old people like Changala should work their backs out and survive as opposed to depending on government and clearly show that without government they cannot survive.

By the way, Changala was raised in Western province and he doesn’t even know his village properly in Mwansabombwe there but as the adage goes: He who has big buttocks, will surely and ever have their buttocks behind no matter the speed they put up.

It is inhumane for Changala to continue taking advantage of old Mpundu who is slowly losing his memory and abuse him in order for him (Changala) to be put on a government payroll or get government contracts alone.

If UPND government is tribal as Changala is dreaming after eating roller meal, how come Kawandami who is his sister is a top government official in this government?

Old habits die hard and Changala will never grow up no wonder he called Lucky Mulusa as “chembala poto”