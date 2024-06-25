DISMISSAL OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MR. MUBITA NAWA – DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, ZAMBIA’S CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF INTERPOL SECRETARY GENERAL

June 24, 2024

The Zambia Police Service hereby issues this official statement to categorically refute the baseless and malicious allegations made by the British law firm Leverets Barristers and Solicitors on behalf of Mr. Vinod Sadhu and Mr. Uddit Sadhu, as reported in the British newspaper The Guardian on June 24, 2024, against Mr. Mubita Nawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Africa’s esteemed candidate for INTERPOL Secretary General.

It is imperative to note that Mr. Vinod Sadhu and Mr. Uddit Sadhu are currently fugitives of the Zambian legal system and are subjects of an ongoing investigation by the Zambia Police Service. The allegations presented by their legal representatives are entirely unfounded and clearly intended to tarnish Mr. Nawa’s impeccable reputation on the eve of the INTERPOL Secretary General elections.

Zambia Police Service has discussed this matter with INTERPOL’s Executive Committee and its President. Today, we have formally submitted a complaint to the Executive Committee regarding these unfounded allegations.

These false claims are obviously part of a calculated smear campaign aimed at undermining Zambia’s candidacy and damaging Mr Nawa’s reputation. The Zambia Police Service stands firmly behind Mr. Nawa, whose integrity and professionalism have been exemplary throughout his distinguished career in law enforcement. His unwavering commitment to justice, professionalism, transparency, and accountability has been recognized both nationally and internationally.

The defamatory statements propagated by Leverets Barristers and Solicitors, and reported by The Guardian, are designed to mislead the public and discredit Mr. Nawa’s long-standing dedication to policing and international cooperation. It is crucial for all concerned parties to recognize these allegations for what they truly are: an attempt to manipulate public opinion and derail Mr. Nawa’s candidacy for personal and nefarious motives.

We urge everyone to consider the source and timing of these allegations and focus on the substantive issues at hand. The Zambia Police Service remains steadfast in its endorsement of Mr. Nawa, confident in his ability to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement and contribute significantly to INTERPOL’s mission.

Milner Muyambango

ACTING INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE