Dismissed for owning a car? Viral post by a garage cashier ignites public backlash



Aseza Limelintaka, a 28-year-old cashier at a Shell petrol station in Maitland, has ignited a public uproar after alleging she was fired for purchasing a second-hand car.





The controversy deepened with a detailed Facebook post from Limelintaka, where she recounted her ordeal with station owner Patel.





In her post, Limelintaka explained that she had been saving diligently to buy a car and expand her business aspirations.



However, she claims Patel confronted her, questioning how she could afford the vehicle on her salary. “He said how did I manage to buy a car while I work there? Because no one ever bought a car there I told him that I’ve been saving since I worked there, not him asking for proof of my savings?” she wrote.





She described showing Patel her bank app and sharing a PDF of her bank statement, only for him to allegedly deem it insufficient and suggest she resign or work as a petrol attendant.





Limelintaka further alleged that Patel accused her of unexplained income, saying, “I’m buying a car, he’s not comfortable for me to be a cashier again.”





She expressed frustration, asking, “Why should I tell my personal life?… So by buying a second-hand car that I’ve been saving for it made me lose my job!!”





Her post, which has since gone viral, has drawn sympathy and outrage online, with some labeling Patel’s actions as overreach or racially motivated claims yet to be substantiated.