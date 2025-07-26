Divorced father found de@d surrounded by more than 100 empty bottles of beer

A divorced father-of-one was found de@d by his son, surrounded by more than 100 empty bottles after drinking only beer for a month.

Thaweesak Namwongsa, 44, from Ban Chang district of Rayong, Thailand, suffered a seizure and passed away before paramedics could save him.

The divorcee had refused in the month before his de@th, choosing instead to only drink beer.

He was discovered in his room by his 16-year-old son, who had been living with him since his parents divorced.

The teenager revealed he had tried to feed his father, cooking hot meals every day, but Mr Namwongsa refused to eat.



The youngster told police that he came home from school one day and found his father unconscious after suffering a seizure.

Rescue workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation were called to a house in the Ban Chang district of Rayong, Thailand, but by the time they arrived, Mr Namwongsa had tragically d!ed.

Paramedics found more than 100 empty beer bottles littering the floor of the father-of-one’s bedroom with narrow paths laid out to allow the father to get in and out of bed.

His son explained that he had started to drink heavily after his divorce.

Mr Namwongsa’s cause of de@th is yet to be confirmed.

An autopsy is set to be performed on the body later this week but officials believe that excessive alcohol consumption is likely to have contributed to his tragic death.