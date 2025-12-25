DJ Warras Murder: South African Suspect Victor Mthethwa Majola Appears in Court



One of the men arrested for the murder of well-known media personality Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today.





The suspect has been identified as Victor Mthethwa Majola, a South African national. He is facing serious charges, including premeditated murder, following the fatal shooting of DJ Warras last week in the Johannesburg city centre.





DJ Warras was gunned down in broad daylight outside a building in the CBD, an attack that shocked the entertainment industry and raised serious concerns about safety in the inner city. Despite efforts by emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.





Police arrested two suspects in connection with the killing. Majola is the first to formally appear in court, while the case against the second suspect has not yet progressed due to ongoing investigations.





The State has opposed bail, and the matter has been postponed as detectives continue gathering evidence. Authorities have indicated that more arrests are not ruled out.





DJ Warras was laid to rest yesterday in Rosebank, where emotional scenes unfolded as family, friends, colleagues, and fans said their final goodbyes. He was remembered as a vibrant personality, a dedicated professional, and a voice that resonated with many South Africans.





This case has once again sparked national debate about violent crime and responsibility. Time and again, brutal crimes in South Africa are blamed on foreign nationals — yet in this case, the accused is South African.





Violence in this country cannot be explained away by scapegoating outsiders. We must confront the reality that South Africans are killing South Africans, and accountability must start at home.



🕯️ Justice for DJ Warras. Truth before blame. Accountability above excuses.