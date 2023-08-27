DNA PROVES MAN’S DOUBT ON CHILD’S PATERNITY

A MAN was granted divorce by Matero Local Court after a DNA test proved by 99.9 percent that one of the children his wife bore was not fathered by him.

Kachala, 43, dragged Njovu, 43, to court seeking divorce after he suspected that their youngest child was not his.

The case came up for judgment on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

In his concluding remarks, Kachala said he was no longer interested in Njovu because she was impregnated by her boyfriend.

“I wish her well in her new marriage. I just pray that the court grants me custody of our children,” he said.

Njovu told the court that for 23 years their marriage was characterised by ups and downs but they managed to forgive each other.

In passing judgement, magistrate Harriet Mulenga advised Kachala to forgive his wife so that the two could divorce as friends

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail