DNA RESULTS SHOWS I AM FROM CONGO SO GOING BACK HOME – MIKE   TYSON

DNA RESULTS SHOWS I AM FROM CONGO SO GOING BACK HOME – TYSON



Former boxer Mike Tyson has stated that he is of Congolese descent after undergoing a DNA test.



He is visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and was welcomed in the capital city of Kinshasa.





The boxing legend has since reconnected with his ancestral roots where he received a heartfelt welcome in Kinshasa.





Thousands of fans and local leaders came together to celebrate the former world heavyweight champion’s return, honoring his deep ancestral connection to the DRC’s vibrant cultural heritage.