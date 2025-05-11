DNA test shock: Man discovers none of his 4 kids are biologically his

A man’s world turned upside down after he discovered that the four children he had been raising with his wife weren’t biologically his.

It all started when his eldest daughter took a DNA test to trace her ancestry and found no genetic connection to her father. She confronted him with the results, and although visibly shaken, he calmly asked her not to mention it to her mother just yet.

He proceeded to test the second and third children. The results confirmed his worst fears: none of them were biologically his. He chose not to test the fourth child, citing the child’s young age and the psychological damage it might cause.

When he confronted his wife with evidence, she denied it at first, then claimed it happened only once. However, more digging revealed that each child had a different biological father.

The man, devastated, left the house for a while to process everything. Upon returning, he distanced himself emotionally from his wife but remained close to the children. He expressed that, even though they aren’t biologically his, they still bear his name and he raised them with love.

Tragically, the story took another dark turn—his wife eventually took her own life. In the video, the man wished the entire incident didn’t happen and was clearly pained by how it all unfolded.