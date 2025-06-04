DO NOT IGNORE UNCOMFORTABLE QUESTIONS OF POTENTIAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN HH BULLS AUCTION- Patrick Chansa

DO NOT IGNORE UNCOMFORTABLE QUESTIONS OF POTENTIAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN HH BULLS AUCTION



By Patrick Chansa



We may not understand how abuse of power is until we understand the Dangers of having an Active Businessman as President: the situation for Zambia now. We may jump and praise everywhere during auction of less than 100 bulls in the recent auction, a great achievement at personal level of HH and his family and nothing to do with the benefits of the country.



But at whose expense did the president travel and who paid for the government staff, security, DMMU CEO allowances among others. Can we be availed with who funded that project, was it wasting tax payers money or and wasting citizens time over personal business?





In the global political landscape, the intersection of business and politics raises critical questions about governance, ethics, and the prioritisation of national interests. Zambia, a nation rich in natural resources and potential, has had its fair share of leaders from various backgrounds.





However, the election of a businessman still actively engaged in his business operations as president presents unique challenges all together. Let us delves into the dangers of such a scenario, particularly focusing on the implications of our Zambian economy, governance, and the responsible use of taxpayer money in line with abuse of presidential authority.





Conflicts of Interest



One of the most pressing concerns regarding an active businessman serving as president is the inherent conflict of interest. A leader who is still involved in their personal business may prioritize personal financial gain over the welfare of the nation. In Zambia, where economic disparities are evident, this can lead to policies that favor certain industries or businesses, potentially sidelining the needs of the broader population.





For instance, if a president has stakes in mining or agriculture, decisions regarding resource allocation, taxation, and regulation may disproportionately benefit their business interests rather than the public good.





2. Misallocation of Resources



Taxpayer money is intended to fund essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. However, when a businessman is at the helm, there is a risk that funds will be diverted away from these crucial areas to support private ventures or projects that serve personal interests. In Zambia, where public resources are already stretched thin, this misallocation can exacerbate existing issues like poverty, unemployment, and inadequate public services as the case in hospitals where patients are being served with prescriptions daily or are being forced to share one tablet of paracetamol. The focus on profit-driven initiatives rather than the holistic development of the country can lead to stagnation and increased inequality.





3. Erosion of Public Trust



The perception of favoritism and corruption can erode public trust in government institutions. When citizens believe that their leaders are more invested in their personal businesses than in serving the public, it can lead to disillusionment and apathy towards the political process. In Zambia, where political engagement is crucial for democratic stability, a president who appears to prioritize personal gain can alienate voters and diminish civic participation. This erosion of trust can also hinder efforts to implement necessary reforms and drive progress in key areas.





4. Stifling of Competition and Innovation



An active businessman in a leadership role may create an environment where competition is stifled. By favoring their own business interests, a president may inadvertently create barriers for emerging entrepreneurs and small businesses. This is particularly concerning in Zambia, where fostering a diverse and competitive economy is essential for sustainable growth. When the playing field is not level, innovation is stifled, and the potential for new ideas and solutions to national challenges is diminished.





5. The Need for Clear Boundaries



To mitigate these dangers, it is essential for Zambia to establish clear boundaries between business and politics. Implementing strict regulations regarding the conduct of public officials and ensuring transparency in government dealings can help safeguard the interests of the nation. Additionally, promoting a culture of accountability and ethical governance can encourage leaders to prioritize the public good over personal profit. In addition, to stop these behaviour to continue in future, Zambia need to put up the following measures:





A) Strict Conflict of Interest Laws



Establish and enforce robust conflict of interest laws that require public officials, including the president, to disclose their business interests. These laws should prohibit individuals with significant business holdings from holding public office especially one becoming a president, or at the very least, require them to divest their interests upon taking office.





 Transparency and Accountability Regulations



Implement transparency regulations that mandate regular disclosure of financial interests and business dealings by elected officials. This can include public declarations of assets and liabilities, as well as comprehensive reporting on any business transactions that could pose a conflict of interest and must pay tax from their profit just as any other citizen does. No one should be above the law as the Zambian constitution stipulate, otherwise, Zambia shall become Animal Farm, where other citizens are more equal than others.





C) Ethics Commissions



Create independent ethics commissions tasked with overseeing the conduct of public officials. These commissions should have the authority to investigate allegations of conflicts of interest, corruption, and unethical behavior, ensuring accountability at all levels of government.





D) Voter Education and Engagement



Enhance voter education programs to raise awareness about the importance of ethical governance and the implications of conflicts of interest. An informed electorate is better equipped to make choices that prioritize the public good and hold leaders accountable as opposed to praise singers who are more royal to the party than the seeing the country develop. Such do not understand that, the country come first because they are delusional and over exited because their competition is between the opposition and not to promote the welfare of the citizens.





E) Whistleblower Protections



Establish robust protections for whistleblowers who report unethical behavior or conflicts of interest among public officials. Encouraging individuals to come forward without fear of retaliation can help expose corruption and promote a culture of accountability.





F) Limiting Terms and Business Engagement



Consider implementing term limits for elected officials to reduce the potential for entrenched interests and conflicts of interest to one term in office. This will pave way for other citizens to take up the office and champion the interests of the citizens before the economy collapses beyond repair. Additionally, establish regulations that limit the ability of elected officials to engage in business activities while in office, or simply stop it or resign.





G) Strengthening Anti-Corruption Frameworks



Develop and strengthen anti-corruption frameworks that involve comprehensive legislation, enforcement mechanisms, and public awareness campaigns. This can help deter corrupt practices and promote integrity within government institutions.





H) Civic Participation and Oversight



Encourage greater civic participation in governance through community engagement initiatives, public consultations, and civil society oversight. Involving citizens in decision-making processes can foster transparency and enhance accountability.





I) International Standards and Cooperation



Align national laws and practices with international standards on governance and anti-corruption. Collaborating with international organisations can provide technical assistance and frameworks to improve governance practices especially, if the president become a dictator in the matter.





Conclusion



The implications of having an active businessman serve as president are profound, particularly in a developing nation like Zambia. The risks of conflicts of interest, resource misallocation, erosion of public trust, stifling of competition, and the prioritization of personal gain over national interests are significant concerns that even normal Zambian should be worried about. To foster a prosperous future, it is crucial for Zambia to navigate these challenges with vigilance and commitment to ethical governance. By prioritising the collective welfare of its citizens and establishing clear boundaries between personal business interests and political responsibilities, Zambia can work towards a more equitable and sustainable future. Additionally, preventing these risks associated with having an active businessman as a president requires a commitment to ethical governance and the implementation of comprehensive measures to safeguard the country’s interests. Furthermore, Zambia can create an environment where public officials prioritise the common good over personal interests or vote them out, ultimately leading to a more sustainable development and improved governance.





Writer

Chansa Patrick

Political Consultant

Philosopher and

Lecturer in History and Philosophy.



Putting the country first.



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Get in touch with us on WhatsApp +263786654620

#zambianwhistleblower #zwb

©️ Zambian Whistleblower