“Do you want to sit back down”? – The beginning of Salah-Klopp’s touchline row spat

Michail Antonio has shed light on the touchline altercation between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah during Liverpool’s draw with West Ham.

The incident, which overshadowed the match, saw Salah and Klopp engaged in a heated exchange. While Klopp downplayed the incident, Salah hinted at underlying tensions.

Various theories have emerged regarding the cause of the row, including speculation about Salah’s frustration at not starting the game and footage suggesting a disagreement over a handshake.

Antonio revealed that the West Ham players have been discussing the incident and forming their own opinions about what transpired.

“As the [Liverpool] players come on, Klopp always gives them a big hug and says ‘good luck’, but when Mo came on he walked in a different direction and was doing his shinpads and stuff like that.

Klopp has put his hand out to him and his hand was there for a bit and as Mo stopped doing what he was doing, he just slapped his [Klopp’s] hand as a high five.

“Obviously Klopp didn’t like that and he was like, ‘do you want to sit back down?’, basically saying, ‘do you want to go on?’. And nobody has told me what Mo said back.”

Speculation has arisen that Salah might depart Liverpool in the summer following the row. Meanwhile, both Salah and Klopp will resume action on Sunday against Tottenham in the Premier League. Liverpool’s title aspirations took a hit after recent draws against Everton and West Ham.