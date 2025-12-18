BREAKING: DOCTOR DEATH, KILLER ANAESTHETIST JAILED FOR LIFE



A French hospital anaesthetist branded “Doctor Death” has been locked away for life after deliberately poisoning dozens of his own patients leaving 12 dead.





Frédéric Péchier was convicted of intentionally tampering with infusion bags, lacing them with toxic substances that sent unsuspecting patients into sudden cardiac arrest or catastrophic internal bleeding. In total, 30 patients were targeted in what prosecutors described as a chilling campaign of medical murder.





The crimes took place over nearly a decade, between 2008 and 2017, at hospitals in Besançon, where Péchier was trusted with lives at their most vulnerable.





In a blistering courtroom attack, a prosecutor condemned him as “a poisoner, a murderer”, adding: “You are Doctor Death. You bring shame on all doctors.”





Judges agreed, handing down a life sentence for what they called one of the darkest betrayals of medical trust in modern French history.