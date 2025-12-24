Doctor mercilessly be@t up seriously ill patient on his hospital bed after he ‘asked to be spoken to respectfully

An Indian doctor has been caught in viral footage be@ting up a patient with breathing problems after he asked to be spoken to with respect.

The doctor at Indira Ghandi Medical College in Shimla (IGMC), northern India, was accused of physically ass@ulting the patient during the altercation on Monday.

According to Mail Online, the victim, Arjun Panwar, had visited the hospital for medical tests after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Mr Panwar said the doctor started speaking to him in a rude manner without any provocation, before an argument broke out when he complained about the behaviour.

According to the patient, the doctor then started hitting him.

‘I had just undergone a bronchoscopy and was struggling to breathe. When I asked for oxygen, the doctor questioned my admission status,’ Mr Panwar said.

‘I requested that he speak to me with respect, but he became confrontational.

‘When I asked if he spoke to his family in such a manner, he claimed I was getting “personal” and began hitting me,’ he added.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the hospital demanding action against the accused doctor.

The Shimla IGMC hospital administration has now set up a three-member inquiry committee.

Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent of IGMC Shimla, said the committee is investigating the matter and will submit its report imminently, adding that a police report has also been filed against the doctor.