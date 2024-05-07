DOCTORS ADVOCATE FOR NHIMA AUTONOMY AND HEALTHCARE REFORM

THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) says the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) must operate free from undue political pressure or interference.

Speaking at a media briefing, ZMA President Kaumba Tolopu said such autonomy would enable NHIMA’s management to fulfill its mandate objectively.

Dr Tolopu further said that the integration of NHIMA within the Ministry of Health presents a unique opportunity to bolster health systems, enhance healthcare access, and move closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage in Zambia.

He highlighted that by leveraging the Ministry’s expertise and resources, NHIMA can bolster membership, craft comprehensive benefit packages, ensure efficient fund management, promote good governance, and deliver quality services.

This, in turn, could help reduce health disparities and enhance health outcomes for all Zambians.

“We commend the government’s efforts towards achieving the Abuja declaration health financing target of 15% of the National Budget. We believe NHIMA will play a critical role in attaining this goal if properly managed. ZMA remains committed to working with the GRZ in advancing the health agenda and attaining Vision 2030,” Dr. Tolopu said.

He also proposed a decentralized approach for NHIMA, suggesting that claims for certain consumables could be handled directly through facilities.

“For instance, dialysis consumables could be ordered directly by facilities from suppliers based on patient needs. This approach would enhance accountability, ensuring that facilities only order what they require for specific sessions,” Dr. Tolopu said.

He stressed the importance of ensuring NHIMA’s sustainability and effectiveness as it transitions back to the Ministry of Health.

Dr Tolopu urged government to support governance structures, enhance transparency and accountability, and foster stakeholder engagement to garner support for NHIMA’s objectives.

“Above all, there should be a clear purchaser – provider split. NHIMA resources should not be abused or channeled to any other expenses within the Ministry of Health other than for the services to our Zambian people,” Dr. Tolopu concluded.

Mwebantu