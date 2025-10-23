DOES THE UPND GOVERNMENT DESERVE ANOTHER FIVE-YEAR TERM?



As Zambia edges closer to the 2026 General Election, one question looms large: Has the United Party for National Development (UPND) delivered enough on its 2021 campaign promises to deserve another five-year mandate?





When the UPND swept to power under President Hakainde Hichilema, it rode on a wave of public optimism and renewed hope. The promises were bold — to restore the rule of law, stabilise the economy, create jobs for the youth, fight corruption, and rebuild public confidence in governance institutions. Four years later, Zambians are beginning to take stock of whether these promises have been fulfilled or remain works in progress.





Economic Stability vs. Cost of Living



There is no denying that the UPND government inherited a fragile economy. Debt levels were unsustainable, inflation was soaring, and investor confidence had plummeted. The government’s success in negotiating a debt restructuring deal with external creditors — including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — deserves recognition. This was a feat that had eluded previous administrations.





However, despite these macroeconomic gains, the reality for many Zambians remains harsh. The cost of living continues to rise, with prices of mealie meal, fuel, and electricity biting deeper into household incomes. While economic indicators suggest progress, the benefits have yet to reach ordinary citizens. Without a visible improvement in living standards, economic stability risks being dismissed as “statistics without substance.”





Governance and Rule of Law



The UPND promised to restore the rule of law and end political violence — and to some extent, it has. The political atmosphere has cooled, civic freedoms have expanded, and open dissent is now more tolerated than before.





Yet, critics argue that the government has not completely abandoned old habits. Allegations of selective application of justice, especially in cases involving former Patriotic Front officials, have sparked debate. The true measure of the rule of law lies in its impartiality — whether justice is applied equally to both allies and opponents.





Youth Empowerment and Jobs



The youth vote was a decisive force in the 2021 elections. Young people rallied behind the UPND on the promise of jobs and empowerment. The government has since rolled out initiatives such as the expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), recruitment of teachers and health workers, and the creation of small-scale financing programs for entrepreneurs.





However, unemployment and underemployment remain persistent. Many youths feel excluded from meaningful economic participation, while others complain of bureaucratic hurdles and politicisation in accessing empowerment funds. For the UPND to maintain credibility among young voters, it must translate these programs into tangible, broad-based opportunities.





Fighting Corruption and Strengthening Institutions



President Hichilema’s administration has taken a firm public stance against corruption, promising transparency and accountability. Yet, the perception of corruption persists. Many citizens still demand tougher, more impartial action. The government’s anti-corruption drive will only be deemed credible if prosecutions are pursued consistently and without political bias. Moreover, structural weaknesses in procurement and financial management systems must be addressed to prevent future abuse.





Foreign Policy and International Standing



On the global stage, Zambia’s image has improved. President Hichilema’s diplomatic engagements have restored confidence among international partners. The country is once again viewed as a stable and reform-oriented democracy. His participation in global forums has positioned Zambia as a credible voice on issues such as investment, democracy, and climate change.





However, foreign policy success must ultimately translate into domestic dividends — job creation, investment inflows, and improved infrastructure — that ordinary Zambians can experience in their daily lives.





The Verdict: Promise vs. Performance



The UPND government has recorded notable progress in areas such as debt restructuring, governance reforms, and diplomatic re-engagement. Yet, persistent challenges — particularly the high cost of living, slow job creation, and perceptions of selective justice — continue to overshadow its achievements.





As 2026 approaches, the ruling party must go beyond political rhetoric. It must demonstrate measurable improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens. The promises of 2021 were not mere campaign slogans — they were commitments to the people.





The electorate will judge not by the eloquence of speeches, but by the evidence of delivery. In a democracy, performance — not promises — is what earns renewal of trust.