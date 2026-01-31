DOJ busted for removing Epstein files accusing Trump of child rape

The Department of Justice reportedly scrubbed numerous files relating to Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump from its website.

After Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of around 3 million Epstein documents on Friday, The Bulwark’s Sam Stein noted that some details of documents containing Trump’s name were “hard to read.”

Those documents were unavailable on the DOJ’s website less than an hour later.

The pages, however, were archived on X by user Bobby Salsa.

One of the documents recounted the claims of a woman who said that her friend was forced to perform oral sex on Trump.

“[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ,” the document stated. “The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”

Another complainant said that he was driving a limousine when he heard disturbing remarks while Trump was speaking on the phone.

“Complainant noted Trump repeatedly stated the name ‘Jeffrey’ while on the phone,” the summary said. “One of complainant’s ex-girlfriend’s [edacted] told complainant Trump raped her, as did Epstein.”

Another “[c]omplainant reported Donald Trump participated regularly in paying money to force her to perform sex acts with him and alleged Trump was present when her uncle murdered her newborn child,” the document noted.