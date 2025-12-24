The Department of Justice has said that a purported letter from Jeffrey Epstein to sex offender Larry Nassar was “fake” after the note suggested President Donald Trump preferred “young” girls.

The letter was part of a trove of Epstein documents released by the Justice Department this week.

“As you will know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” Epstein allegedly noted in the letter. “Good luck! We shared one thing … our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they reach their full potential.”

The DOJ seemed to be running interference for Trump as it quickly opened an investigation into the letter.

“The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE,” the department reported several hours later. “The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time.”

“The writing does not appear to match Jeffrey Epstein’s,” the conclusion continued. “This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to release all material required by law.”

The Associated Press, however, suggested the letter was real when it first reported on its existence in 2023.

In 2016, Vox reported that Trump had a history of “making disturbing comments about young girls.”

“[I]n his mind, 21 is too old,” former Miss Utah Temple Taggart asserted after meeting with Trump.