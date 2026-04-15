Don Lemon Criticizes Kanye West’s Fans, Says They’re “Standing With Trump”

Don Lemon criticized Kanye West’s fans as the rapper continues to face renewed backlash during his music comeback. He said that supporting Kanye is closely tied to supporting Donald Trump, as debates around West’s past remarks and recent performances continue to grow.

Lemon made the comments in a video posted Monday on Facebook. In the clip, he described Kanye West as a “bigot” and an “antisemite,” and questioned why some fans continue to support him despite ongoing controversy.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he also brought up how some Kanye West supporters criticize other controversial public figures. Lemon pointed to R. Kelly, the R&B singer currently serving a long prison sentence for sex crimes, and questioned what he called inconsistent standards among fans.

Lemon then connected West’s fan base to politics. He said that backing Kanye West also signals support for Donald Trump, linking West’s past political alignment with broader public debate about his influence and image.

The comments come as Kanye West continues performing in major U.S. shows. He recently staged two sold-out concerts in Los Angeles, marking one of his biggest domestic returns in years despite ongoing criticism tied to past antisemitic remarks and earlier public controversies.

At the same time, West has also faced setbacks internationally. He was blocked from traveling to the United Kingdom, which led to the cancellation of his planned Wireless Festival appearance after sponsors pulled support following renewed criticism.

Reactions to West’s recent shows remain split. Some attendees said they chose to focus on the music and separate it from his past statements, while discussions about his reputation continue online.