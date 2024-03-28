Donald Trump attacks judge over gag order in criminal case involving hush money in New York

Donald Trump got angry at a New York judge because the judge stopped him from talking about certain people related to his upcoming trial.

The ex-president said on social media that the gag order was not allowed by the law, not in line with American values and not in accordance with the Constitution. He mentioned the name of the judge, Juan M. Merchan was trying to stop me from speaking out against the use of law enforcement as a weapon by my Democratic rivals.

The likely Republican candidate for president criticized Merchan’s daughter, who works for the Democrats, for sharing a picture of him in jail on social media. Loren Merchan’s account on X, which used to be called Twitter, has a picture of Trump in prison as its profile picture. Loren Merchan’s company had connected to that account in a social media post before.

The gag order doesn’t stop people from talking about Merchan or his family, and it also doesn’t prevent Trump from criticizing the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting him.

We left messages asking for comments from Judge Merchan, Loren Merchan, and a court spokesperson. Bragg’s office said they wouldn’t comment on the gag order.

Trump posted on Truth Social for the first time after Merchan issued a gag order. This happened the day after he set the trial to start on April 15th. Hours before the judge made a decision, Trump called Merchan a “very distinguished looking man” and a “true and certified Trump Hater” in a post on Truth Social.

Merchan’s request for a gag order was approved because Trump has a history of making mean and threatening comments about people involved in his legal cases. The gag order is meant to be very specific and limited.

While it wasn’t included in the gag order, Merchan mentioned Trump’s different remarks about him as a type of his speech. The limitations are the same as the ones put in place by a court in Trump’s election interference case in Washington, D. C

Trump’s lawyers did not want to be restricted from speaking, saying it would violate his right to free speech. Trump said the same thing in a post on Truth Social.

Merchan didn’t want to stop Trump from speaking out, because he used to be the president and is now running for office. He wanted to make sure Trump could still defend himself openly. However, as the trial gets closer, he realized that it is more important to make sure the case is fair than to worry about freedom of speech. He said that Trump’s words have made people afraid and made it necessary to have extra security to protect the people he talks about and look into any threats.

Trump posted on Truth Social saying that the Judge’s daughter can post pictures of her wishing to put him in jail, the Manhattan DA can say lies about him, and the Judge violates the law and the constitution. He thinks it’s not fair that he can’t talk about the attacks against him and people trying to ruin his life and stop him from winning the 2024 Presidential Election. He believes he is in the lead for the election.

“Maybe the Judge doesn’t like me because his daughter works to hurt Trump and every time he rules against me, her company makes more money,” Trump said. “How is this okay. ”

Trump said that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland and their supporters are targeting and watching him all over the country, trying to punish him, even though he claims he has not done anything wrong.

The gag order stops Trump from talking or telling others to talk about the hush-money trial jurors and possible witnesses, like his former lawyer Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels. It also says you can’t say things that bother or bother the court’s staff, the prosecution team, or their families.

Trump could get in trouble for not following the rules of the court. He might have to pay money or go to jail.

Trump’s hush-money case is about claims that he incorrectly recorded payments to Cohen, who was his personal lawyer, as legal fees for his company. In reality, the payments were for Cohen’s efforts to hide negative stories about Trump during the 2016 campaign. This means that Cohen gave $130,000 to Daniels so that she wouldn’t tell anyone about her saying she had a sexual encounter with Trump a while back.

Trump said he didn’t do the bad things he was accused of last April. He was accused of lying about his business records, which is a serious crime. He could go to jail for up to four years, but it’s not for sure if he will actually get jail time if he is found guilty. He says he didn’t have sex with Daniels, and his lawyers said the money paid to Cohen was for legal fees, not to hide anything.