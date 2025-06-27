Donald Trump calls out CNN and New York Times over reports claiming US’ strike on Iran caused no damages

President Donald Trump has criticized CNN and The New York Times for reports suggesting U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities caused minimal or no significant damage.

The strikes, targeting sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, were part of “Operation Midnight Hammer” on June 22, 2025, aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump and his administration claimed the facilities were “completely obliterated,” citing satellite imagery and initial assessments showing severe damage.

However, a leaked Pentagon Defense Intelligence Agency report, cited by CNN, CBS, and BBC, indicated the strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by a few months, with underground facilities at Fordo largely intact.

The White House, through Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, called the assessment “flat-out wrong” and accused the media of demeaning Trump and discrediting the military’s efforts.

Trump, on Truth Social, dismissed the reports as “fake news” and emphasized the strikes’ success, warning Iran of further action if it did not pursue peace.Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, acknowledged the strikes but claimed damage was limited and reversible, with Fordo evacuated beforehand.

The conflicting narratives have fueled debate, with some lawmakers questioning the strikes’ legality and effectiveness.

A new X post revealed Trump’s frustration, accusing CNN and The New York Times of undermining the U.S. military’s achievements.