Donald Trump describe new NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani as a lunatic, critisize Democrats backing him

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, as a “100% Communist Lunatic.

His recent one came in posts on Truth Social following Mamdani’s upset victory over Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Trump criticized Mamdani’s appearance, voice, and intelligence, calling him “Terrible and not very smart.”

He also targeted Mamdani’s supporters, specifically mentioning Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump also sent critisms towards Representative Jasmine Crockett, referring to them as “Dummies ALL” and mocking Schumer as “our Great Palestinian Senator” who is “groveling over him.”

Trump suggested Mamdani’s win, alongside other progressive politicians, indicates “our Country is really screwed!”

He further claimed that the Democrats “have crossed the line” by nominating Mamdani, framing his victory as a significant and dangerous moment for the country.