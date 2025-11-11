US President Donald Trump has announced that each American will receive at least $2,000 from U.S. tariff revenues.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the payments would be for all but “high-income people.”

The president also generally lauded the state of the US, calling it ‘the most respected country in the world’. He said there is ‘almost no inflation, and a record stock market price’.

Trump cited ‘trillions of dollars’ of tariff income and said the money would soon go to paying the country’s ‘enormous debt’ of $37 trillion.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote. “We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

After the president’s Sunday post pledging a $2,000 dividend to all Americans, he made a couple more posts railing against the Supreme Court’s position on his tariffs.

Four minutes after the first post, he wrote: ‘WITHOUT TARIFFS, WE HAVE NONE OF THE FOLLOWING (JUST POSTED) TRUTH!!! President DJT.’

A little less than an hour later, he made another post which said: ‘So, let’s get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY.

‘That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???President DJT.’