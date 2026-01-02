US President, Donald Trump has blamed aspirin for the large bruises frequently seen on his hand and has denied claims that he falls asleep during public meetings.

Speaking in an interview published on Thursday, January 1, Trump defended his health, insisting it is “perfect,” and expressed frustration over continued scrutiny of his physical condition. In the interview, he also corrected an earlier statement about undergoing an MRI scan in October, clarifying that it was instead a CT scan.

Trump, who at 79 is the oldest person to assume the US presidency, has long projected an image of strength and energy through frequent media appearances, constant social media activity and AI-generated memes portraying him as a superhero. However, the first year of his second term has prompted renewed attention on his health.

Persistent bruising has been visible on Trump’s right hand, often concealed with heavy makeup or bandages, while his ankles have at times appeared swollen. He has also faced criticism over moments when he appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during public engagements, including a televised Oval Office meeting with health representatives in November. This has drawn particular attention given Trump’s repeated portrayal of his predecessor, Joe Biden, as “sleepy.”

Biden left office at 82, making him the oldest president in US history, a record Trump is expected to surpass during his current term.

Trump, who rarely exercises outside of playing golf and has openly acknowledged his fondness for fast food, explained that the bruising on his hand is caused by daily aspirin use to thin his blood.

“I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he said, adding that he uses makeup or bandages whenever his hand is “whacked.”

He also attributed one of the cuts on his hand to an incident in which his attorney general, Pam Bondi, struck the back of his hand with her ring while giving him a high-five.

Trump acknowledged that there had been confusion over his medical scans. While he previously told reporters he had undergone an MRI in October and did not know what was analysed, he later told the newspaper that it was actually a CT scan.

His doctor confirmed that the CT scan was carried out to rule out any cardiovascular issues.

Rejecting claims that he falls asleep in public, Trump said he has never been a heavy sleeper and that such moments are often misinterpreted.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said, adding that photos suggesting he is dozing off are often just images of him blinking at the wrong moment.