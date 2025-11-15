Donald Trump hits back at ‘Epstein hoax’ calling for big names including Bill Clinton to be investigated

Donald Trump has spoken out days after bombshell emails alleged to be from disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were revealed, with one claiming the US president ‘knew about the girls’.

Democrats from the Oversight Committee released a series of damning emails earlier this week, believed to be sent by Epstein between 2011 and his death in 2019, in which Trump is mentioned several times.

In one email to his partner and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein allegedly wrote: “I want you to realise that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump…[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him…he has never once been mentioned.”

Another email showed Epstein asking author Michael Wolff for advice regarding Trump running for president, and was told he should keep quiet in exchange for ‘political currency’.

Since then, more emails have emerged, in which the prolific sex offender calls his former friend ‘borderline insane’.

Writing to former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers in 2018, it appeared Epstein was tracking Trump’s movements, writing: “trump – borderline insane. dersh, a few feet further from the border but not by much,” with it assumed that he is discussing American lawyer Alan Dershowitz here.

Summers then asked: “Will trump crack into insanity?”

Epstein replied: “This is not a new phenomenon for him. in the past he was told not to come out of his apt. thats how he got through near personal bankruptcy. is strength is remarkable. he is pounded 24/7.

“I hope someone close to him gets indicted, but not sure, otherwise the pressure of the unknown will force him to do crazy things.”

Now, the president has taken to Truth Social to accuse the Democrats in Congress of pushing what he calls the ‘Epstein hoax’ to distract from ‘all of their bad policies and losses.’