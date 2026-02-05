The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is likely to be impeached before March 31, according to reports.

In a democracy, impeachment is the process by which a legislative body or other legally constituted tribunal initiates a process by charging a leader with abuse of office.

This process is basically about the numbers game, so it is always successful when the number is high.

America’s House of Representatives consists of two groups: the Republicans, the majority, and the Democrats, the minority.

The Republicans have 218 members, and the Democrats have 214 members.

All members of the minority group are ready stand against Donald Trump and impeach him, but their number is the challenge.

They will need 3-5 Republicans to betray Donald Trump by adding their voice to theirs to overpower the remaining members of the majority.

One of the primary reasons why the US President risks losing their position is the abuse of power.

According to the Democrats, Mr. Trump has used his office for his selfish interests on numerous occasions, and that is against the Constitution.

In recent reports, they claim, the US President’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein Island expose is a disgrace to the country, and to avoid further disgrace, Trump is keeping almost 95,000 photos which directly link him to the Island where lots of unthinkable things happened between minors and different influential people in the world, especially Donald Trump.

The Democrats are expecting a few Republicans to side with them briefly to Impeach Trump before March 31, but it won’t be a smooth journey, as almost all members of the Majority are loyal to him.