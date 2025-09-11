Donald Trump responds after Russia fired drones into Poland’s airspace in major escalation

Donald Trump has responded after Russia sent drones into Poland’s airspace in a major escalation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as already called it an ‘extremely reckless move’ as he said it serves as a reminder of President Vladimir Putin’s ‘blatant disregard for peace’.

The drones were shot down by NATO jets, with the incident marking the first defensive action of its kind since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While Russia’s ministry of defence has claimed ‘no targets on the territory of Poland were planned for striking’, a TV propagandist went on to make outlandish nuclear threats towards the UK.

And the UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, said he has spoken to the UK Armed Forces ‘to look at options to bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland’.

With tensions seeming to increase from already uncomfortable heights, Trump has now injected his thoughts on the situation.

He wrote on Truth Social earlier this afternoon (10 September): “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!”

As Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was the closest his country had come to ‘open conflict since World War II’, Russia cemented the claim that there was no plan to attack Polish territory.

“The strike objectives have been achieved. All designated targets were hit,” the ministry said. “No targets on the territory of Poland were planned for striking.

“The maximum flight range of the Russian UAVs used in the strike, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km.”

Defence officials from the country as well as Italy, France, Germany and the UK held talks in London earlier today with Healey saying: “Together we, the E5, totally condemn these attacks.

“Russia’s actions are reckless, they’re dangerous, they’re unprecedented. We see what Putin is doing. Yet again he is testing us. Yet again we will stand firm.”

He added that the UK already had around 300 armed forces personnel in Poland as he said: “And we will do what we can as part of Nato, as part of a collective response that Poland has asked for from us, its Nato allies.”

Putin and Trump met face-to-face in August, as the US President seeks to put an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Of course, no agreement was reached during their talks and there seems to continue to be tension between the two leaders.

Trump is set to speak to Polish President Karol Nawrocki today