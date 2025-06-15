Donald Trump warns Iran to ‘make a deal’ over its nuclear program before there is ‘nothing left’

President Donald J. Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, urging the country to “make a deal” over its nuclear program to avert further destruction from Israel.

In a post on his Truth Social page, Trump claimed he gave Iran “chance after chance” to dismantle its nuclear capabilities, emphasizing the need for U.S. inspectors to ensure the country does not develop a nuclear bomb.

Trump highlighted the superior military capabilities of the United States and Israel, noting that the US possesses “the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR,”

He also stated that Isreal has a lot of these weapons from the US and they will continue to have access to a lot more and they are also capable of using them efficiently.

“The United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it,” he wrote.

He accused certain Iranian hardliners of underestimating the situation, leading to their demise. “They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!”

“No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!” he concluded.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions following deadly strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, reportedly carried out by Israel.

In retaliation, Tehran launched over 100 drones toward Israel, though most were intercepted, according to recent reports.

The Iranian President has condemned Israel’s actions as “foolish” and “brutal,” vowing that Israel will regret its aggression.