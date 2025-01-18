DON’T CHANGE YOUR CONSTITUTIONS TO OVER STAY IN POWER – NKANDU WARNS FEDERATIONS



Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Honourable ELVIS NKANDU has sent a strong warning to sports federations who are in a habit of altering their constitutions inorder for them to stay longer in office and consequently bar others from contesting.



Speaking at the launch of the National Federations Governance Forum which is currently being held at Grand Palace Hotel this morning, Nkandu took time to school several Presidents and General Secretaries from various national federations that attended the forum on good Governance practices and against altering their constitutions inorder to bar other candidates or extend their tenure of office.



“It is sad that some federations have continued their tendance of changing constitutions in order to continue in power for a long time while others want to be life Presidents’, some of you Presidents and General Secretaries have been heading these Federations for a long time and it is clear that you want to rule forever which is wrong and should not be tolerated, if you think you are so famous why do you bar other candidates from contesting, why not face them on the ballot and beat them clearly?





Let me make it clear here that It is mandatory for all federations to adhere to the National Sports Council of Zambia Act and their own constitutions.



I know all of you federations are affiliated to International sports mother bodies, but the narrative that most of you bring here that your International federations gave you constitutions to follow is not true and will not be tolerated, the truth is that you federations together with your members come up with a constitution which you send to your international federations for approval.





I hereby direct National Sports Council of Zambia to ensure all national sports federations deposit their National constitutions with them, so that if their is any attempt to change the constitution we shall know as Government.” he said.





National Sports Council of Zambia has organized a two days workshop to educate all 52 National Federations on Good Governance.