“Don’t cover up, it’s worse than the original crime,”

…Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba advises Hichilema

Zambia is waiting for an explanation to many things that have happened in the country in recent weeks without a proper explanation, as promised by the New Dawn government under “Mr Fix it” President Hakainde Hichilema.

Top on the list are issues concerning the sweet deal Milingo Lungu the legally appointed court Liquidator of the much-contested Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) sealed with top Hichilema officials such as lawyer Bradford Machila.

The other is the meeting Milingo has sworn in Constitutional Court Documents through Snr Lawyer Makebi Zulu that Milingo met with President Hichilema prior to meeting state officials to conclude the Agreement on the Nolle Prosequi and immunity.

On a Muvi TV special interview, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to repeat the biggest sin of U.S President Richard Nixon aka Tricky Dick—”the Cover up is worse than the first sin”.

In an interview that was wide crossing, Ambassador Mwamba known for politics of “issues rather than personalities said to President Hichilema;

“Don’t cover up the reported crimes tomorrow (to President Hichilema). It’s worse than the first crime,” Ambassador Mwamba advised.

During the interview, Mwamba reminded the viewers of the many lies Mr. Hichilema made up to assume office.

No fuel price reductions, no mealie meal price reductions

Ambassador Mwamba added that between 2015-2021, the PF gave more jobs to Zambians at 45, 000 in the health sector alone, undisputed unlike the promises made by UPND so far.

Mr Mwamba also challenged President Hichilema to publicly show that he has not been paid a salary as a President and show a charity or needy area he is giving the money to.

Mwamba insists Mr Hichilema is banking his money compared to President Lungu who in fact stated in writing where half his money would go publicly.

President Hichilema has never said whether he gets his salary or not and if not where it goes.

Ambassador Mwamba cautioned H.E Hichilema that tomorrows Press Conference is important and he should crack the whip.

-MuviTV