DON’T DEFILE EDGAR LUNGU’S BODY, YOU’RE INVOKING A CURSE AGAINST ZAMBIA – REV SUMAILI

DON’T DEFILE ECL’S BODY, YOU’RE INVOKING A CURSE AGAINST ZAMBIA – REV SUMAILI





THE current leadership may likely invoke a curse on the nation by attempting to defile the mortal remain of late former President Edgar Lungu by conducting an autopsy and testing his DNA by refusing to respect his wishes that President Hakainde Hichilema should not preside over his funeral, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has said.





Rev Sumaili’s comment comes in the wake of UPND’s Mark Simuuwe stating that there is nothing sinister for President Hichilema to preside over the funeral of former President Lungu and viewing his mortal remains.





She said keeping the body of a deceased for over eight months in a morgue was not only shameful and an abomination but also embarrassing to the country as well as having the potential to summon bad omens and curses on it.





“What is currently obtaining concerning the body of Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is spiritually wrong. As a people, we may be inviting a curse and bad omen on our nation. Apart from our African tradition, even the Bible is clear that when a man dies, his spirit either goes to heaven or hell but his body has to be buried, dust to dust,” the former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs stated.





Rev Sumaili said former President Lungu’s body and spirit was not resting and so was the widow and her family because he had not yet been buried.





“This is inhumane and not dignifying to Zambia as a country. This Government, and in particular President Hakainde Hichilema should respect the wishes of the family. Mr Hichilema should be far away from the body of Edgar Lungu. Why is he so hard hearted? What is it that he really wants?” the wondered.





Rev Sumaili said it was time President Hichilema gave his colleague space to eternally rest and thereby bring the matter to a closure.



Daily Nation Zambia