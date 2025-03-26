Don’t drain the river…‘upgrade Musonda Power Plant instead’ —Chief Mabumba advises

Don’t drain the river—Chief Mabumba advises

…‘upgrade Musonda Power Plant instead’



HRH Chief Mabumba wrote:



Fellow Citizens.

Allow me to add my voice and the voice of our people in Mabumba regarding this important matter that has recently taken center stage in our country.



It is my firm belief and that of our people after consultation that draining water from Luapula River could have dire environmental consequences we could regret in future.

Based on the research report recommendations available to us, here are our thoughts:



(i)- Solving Zambia’s nationwide electricity shortage by transferring water from the Luapula River basin to Kafue River is not the most economical solution due to the high investment and operational cost.

The research report further recommends to secure the funds and accelerate the implementation of the short-term projects with good investment return, such as Mumbotuta CX hydropower station which has good financial viability and favorable investment return.



However, this action, if implemented will have far reaching ecological disaster for the Luapula Province and its people as listed below:



1. Biodiversity Loss- altering the flow of Luapula River could disrupt ecosystems both upstream and downstream. Species that rely on the natural flow and water levels of the river may be threatened.

2. Habitat Destruction- this could lead to habitat destruction, affecting flora and fauna in the region..



3. Environmental Impact- Zambia is a signatory to the UNESCO wetland treaty of February 1971 and the construction of the canal and associated infrastructure could lead to habitat destruction against the convention on wetlands.



4. Social and Cultural Impact- communities living along the Luapula River might face the displacement or loss of water resources they depend on for drinking, agriculture and fishing.



Furthermore, the recommendations on page 40 and beyond reject the project on account of cost. The lowest is over $6billion. It further suggests an engineering solution. The project aims at increasing water intake for agriculture and hydropower generation, but largely agriculture. Bad agricultural practices are to blame for water shortage in Kafue Lower Basin.



I propose that government upgrade the Musonda Power plant and expedite the implementation of both Mumbotuta CX hydropower and Luapula hydropower project.

I rest my case.



Chief Mabumba VIII