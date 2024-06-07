DON’T FALL IN THEIR TRAP

By Politics24 Editors

As Politics24, we have noted that the Zambia Police has continued playing in the hands of the disorganised opposition in Zambia.

If left unchecked, the Police 🚔 has the capacity to make the current President of Zambia look bad in the eyes of voters including the international community.

Stopping a group fools in numbers from conducting illegal activities is not the solution but allow them to commit the crimes and then cage them.

Zambians know that there is no one who would mobilise the country in a short space and do illegal things and these opposition are really fooling the Police by making notices for rallies and all when they know that they have no capacity to do so but they know that the Police will react.

Our view is that these war-wishers should be allowed to conduct their illegal activities and if any other political party wants to play politics, can join them at those events and break their legs.

If M’membe or that Chishala loses their front tooth because of internal fights at a rally in Mandevu or Kanyama, Police would then justify why they say that there is need to assess if the environment is okay for such gathering.

Politics is about perception and if anyone wants to play politics, just allow 20 of your members to join M’membe or Chishala or Lungu at their rally and then beat the hell out of them. After all, Miles Sampa claims to be leader of the PF.

If they attack each other, Police must not even arrest anyone because that is their making but stopping them from being attacked by their own members is making them grow bi headed.

As things are; The deranged opposition will continue lying that they will gather in this place knowing too well that Police will stop them and once that is done, then they will stand on mountains to shout that there is no democracy in Zambia but instead, allow them to go ahead and let their own members break their legs in demand for money.

Don’t fall in their trap. If you want to catch a thief, use a thief to catch the thief. They are fooling you, use their members to break their legs and they cause public disorder or damage public and private property, jail them.

We are Politics24: Digging Deeper!