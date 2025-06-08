DON’T LET POLITICIANS HIJACK FUNERAL, CHABINGA URGES LUNGU FAMILY



LEADER of the opposition Robert Chabinga, has appealed to the family of the late sixth President, Edgar Lungu, to resist attempts by politicians to exploit the funeral arrangements for personal political gain.





In a press statement released today, Chabinga said it was unfair for people to take advantage of a bereaved family by engaging them in unnecessary conflicts, especially with the government.





His plea comes in the wake of the government’s announcement of a State Funeral and seven days of national mourning for the departed former head of state.



Chabinga specifically urged members of the Patriotic Front (PF) to exercise restraint and refrain from issuing inflammatory, divisive, or disparaging statements, especially those directed at the State.





He expressed deep regret over some members using the former President’s death as a bargaining tool to achieve their political motives, demanding an immediate cessation of such behaviour.



“This conduct is un-Zambian, un-African, and contrary to the spirit of respect and dignity we must uphold at this time,” he stated.





Drawing parallels to past events, the leader of the opposition highlighted how similar mistakes had previously contributed to missed opportunities for dialogue with the current Head of State, President Hakainde Hichilema.



He further called upon all PF members and the Zambian people to respect and support the arrangements made by the State to honour the late President.





Chabinga further urged unity during this period of mourning.



“Our beloved former President ran his race, fought a good fight, and now that he has departed, it is time for us to come together in unity and mourn with one accord,” stated Chabinga.





“Now that Belvedere Lodge has been officially designated as the venue for national mourning, all other arrangements outside this directive should be regarded as acts of non-compliance.”





He warned that any deviation would be viewed as willful disregard for the guidance issued by the State.





“Let us rise above politics and personal interests. This is a moment for reflection, respect, and national unity,” said Chabinga.





The late sixth President is likely to be buried next Saturday with the body expected to be repatriated from the country he died in, South Africa, into Zambia on Wednesday.



Kalemba June 7, 2026