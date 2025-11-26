Don’t live in an unrealistic world – Rafael Nadal advises Barcelona star Yamal Lamine

Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal has offered advice to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, urging the young footballer to surround himself with people who will always tell him the unvarnished truth.

At just 18 years old, the Spanish international is already a household name, dazzling on the pitch with a style few can rival. However, alongside every stunning goal or assist comes the inevitable flip side: the waves of criticism and off-field drama that often accompany sudden fame.

Speaking in a chat with Movistar +, Nadal stressed that Yamal must surround himself with individuals who will support him and guide him correctly when the inevitable media and public noise becomes overwhelming.

Nadal emphasized the need for sincere counsel: “He should surround himself with people who truly support him and who know how to listen to what many choose to ignore.”

Nadal highlighted the critical importance of staying grounded, especially at such a young age: “He must have those who sincerely care about him, whether family or staff, and learn to take their advice seriously. It’s crucial to keep his feet on the ground and not live in an unrealistic world, especially at his age.”

Concluding his advice, the tennis icon reflected on the double-edged nature of early success: “Success can make you happy, or, if handled poorly, it can consume those who achieve it.”