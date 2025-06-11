DON’T REACT TO MOURNERS, THEY ARE AGGRIEVED, INONGE URGES GOVERNMENT



FORMER vice president Inonge Wina has advised government not to listen nor react to the mourners as they are devastated and aggrieved by the passing of former president Edgar Lungu.





Wina implored Government to approach the public outpouring of grief surrounding the passing of Lungu with empathy and restraint, recognising the deeply emotional state of those mourning his loss





According to her, the family and Patriotic Front members are deeply distressed by his passing, rendering them unable to assess the situation objectively.





Wina cautioned the government against reacting hastily to any remarks made by the grieving family or party officials, asserting that these statements are likely fueled by the intense emotions of loss.





She was speaking on Crown TV interview monitored last evening.



The former veep stated that the family of the late president needs everyone’s unwavering support during this difficult time as they are navigating an immense sorrow hence, the need to be sensitive to their situation.





“The heart of a mourner is heavy and their spirit is confused. When you listen to someone who is mourning, they may say things that are not true hence, we must remember that the words spoken by those in mourning do not always reflect reality, as their emotions are clouding their judgment. This is the state we are in at this time,” she explained.





Wina urged the nation to refrain from perpetuating divisive rhetoric surrounding the passing of former president Lungu, imploring the people to promote unity during this time of national grief.





Wina described Lungu as a man of peace who never knew to quarrel with anyone, encouraging the nation to honour his legacy by emulating his peaceful nature.





She implored those who are altering words that injure others to stop.



“Those that feel that this is the time to be excited because a leader who might have put a political threat is gone must refrain from such behavior,” she stated.





She called on the nation to pay tribute to President Lungu with peace and decorum, highlighting the importance of this gesture to the grieving family.





“Let us honour President Lungu in a peaceful manner because by doing so, the family will find solace in seeing us come together as a nation, rather than being divided by political differences,” she asserted.





“Those who are excited or aggrieved should [tame] their reactions, as these emotions may lead to actions that are regrettable and harmful to our society.”





In addition, Wina expressed hope that the Tonse alliance which Lungu worked hard to establish must be preserved and strengthened.





Wina had served alongside the sixth President Lungu from 2015 to 2021 as vice president.



By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba