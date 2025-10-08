DON’T RUSH CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS – ARCHBISHOP CHAMA



Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) President and Kasama Archbishop Ignatius Chama has cautioned against rushing the planned constitutional amendments ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Archbishop Chama said it is clear that the Government wants to enshrine the contents of Bill Seven of 2025 into the Republican Constitution before the 2026 elections.





He said amending the constitution is a noble cause that needs to meet the aspirations of Zambians through consensus.





During his weekly appearance on Lutanda Radio in Kasama monitored by Radio Icengelo News, Archbishop Chama said Zambia has become a nation that changes the constitution frequently according to the government’s wishes as opposed to meeting the aspirations of the people.





“Ala natulombe kuli Lesa umutekatima wakwe muli uyu mulimo usuma uwakwalulamo fimo fimo mu lupapulo lwesu. Ama speed yalepaya. Icalo tacakapwe nga cakuti uyu mulimo taupwile ilyo tatulaya kukusala aba ku tuteka,” he said in Icibemba.





“Pantu nacilanga apa buta tutu ukuti ubuteko bulefwaya ifyaba mu Bill Seven uwalala utulo twa mfwa fyasanguka amafunde ilyo ukusala takulaisa. Tefyo cifwile ukuba, bonse tuli no kuba abafuma cumi aba cishinka ngatukamone ukubomba uyu umulimo nao uyu wine mulimo ukabe uwa kwafwa abekala Calo mukuba abana nkowa,” Archbishop Chama continued.





“Pantu mukuchita ifintu lubilo lubilo, nomba natusanguka Icalo cicinja ifyaba mulupapulo cilanshita ubuteko bwa cinja. Nokucila natusanguka Icalo icicinja ulupaulo ukulingana nefyo ubuteko bulefwaya, tefyo abantu balefwaya,” the Kasama Chief Shepherd said.





Archbishop Chama further prayed that the newly constituted technical committee on constitutional reforms would be patriotic, truthful and transparent.