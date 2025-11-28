DON’T TOUCH THE ANOINTED, YOU’LL NEED CHURCH AS EX-PRESIDENT, LUBINDA TELLS HH





GIVEN Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema should not fight the Church, as he will need them for solace as a former president next year.





On Tuesday, President Hichilema cautioned organisations and church groups intending to protest against Bill 7 not to cry foul when attacked by a stronger group on the streets.





Recently, Archbishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama was quoted in some sections of the media advising Catholics in his Archdiocese who wished to be part of the now postponed demonstration against Bill 7 organised by the Oasis Forum that Christianity gives them the spirit to participate.





Another Catholic Priest, Fr Augustine Mwewa, on Wednesday said Christians would not keep quiet if the government wants to impose unwanted laws.





Reacting to this in an interview, Thursday, the PF acting president wondered why the Head of State was sending threats to those wishing to protest against the Bill but not to those protesting in support.





“They (UPND) have no regard for the Judiciary. They generally have no regard for citizens. They are narcissistic people. As far as they are concerned, they are the Alpha and the Omega. This is the reason why you can see how even Zambia police can stop a peaceful demonstration protesting against Bill 7. And yet, on the other hand, they allow those who are supporting Bill 7 to demonstrate. Whereas, President Hakainde Hichilema himself threatened the Oasis Forum when he said, ‘what about if you are met by another group which is equally strong? What will happen?’ Why didn’t he also issue similar threats to his supporters in Choma? For those who are supporting Bill 7, there was no risk of them being met with a group with equal force, equal strength?” Lubinda asked.





“That threat was only issued to those who are opposing Bill 7. This goes to show you that President Hakainde and the UPND regime think that they own the country, and their way of doing things must be to cajole everybody else. They have no respect for opposing views. Whoever has a divergent view is an enemy to them. Whoever does not agree with their views is not patriotic. This is even the reason why you saw their cadre in Kabwe saying they attacked me because they were incensed that I was addressing a meeting without a police permit. And you have heard no comment from Hakainde about that. Because as far as he is concerned, I was taking a risk because I did not know that others who are opposed to me would come and attack me. So, literally what he’s telling Zambians is that all of us who don’t agree with his policies run the risk of being attacked by those who support his policies”.





Lubinda advised the President that he would need the Church and CSOs for solace as a former president next year, as his position was temporary.





“But my advice to him, which I’ve made in the past, is touch not the anointed ones. He is in a very temporary position whose lifespan cannot go beyond 10 years at the most. But the lifespan of the Church will even outlive him. And he also ought to know that by the end of August next year, he will need friends. And his friends will not come from the UPND. The UPND will continue to move on under another person. For him as former president, his solace will be in the Church. His solace will come from Civil Society Organisations. He will seek refuge among the ordinary citizens of Zambia. He will do well, therefore, to reduce his arrogance, to reduce all the conflict, and to seek open, sincere, honest dialogue, which should be covered by mutual respect,” he advised.





Meanwhile, Lubinda said UPND’s disrespect of the Catholic Church started when President Hichilema invited Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to celebrate Mass at State House, overlooking Archbishop Dr Alick Banda.





“UPND simply abused the Catholic Church when they were in opposition. They simply abused the Catholic Church. There are videos that are awash on social media of Hakainde Hichilema praising the Catholic Church when they stood up to oppose the enactment of Bill 10. There are many videos of Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND officials praising the Catholic Church when they were in opposition. But straight after inauguration, Hakainde Hichilema slapped the Catholic Church in the face. And the first slap was when he invited Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu to go and celebrate Mass at State House overlooking the existing Archbishop, Dr Alick Banda. That was the start of the UPND’s disrespect of the Church,” said Lubinda.





“In quick succession, no other than the Chief Executive Officer of UPND in the name of Secretary General Batuke Imenda insulted Archbishop Alick Banda when he referred to him as a Lucifer. And you heard not too long ago, Catholic ministers attacking the Church and even saying they would rather side with Hakainde than to side with the Church. The truth of the matter is that this regime has no regard for anyone”.



News Diggers