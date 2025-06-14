DORA SILIYA CALLS FOR UNITY AND DIGNITY IN MOURNING PRESIDENT LUNGU

“Bring Back Our President” – A Plea for Maturity and Compassion

Lusaka, Friday, June 13, 2025 – Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament Dora Siliya has issued an emotional and reflective statement urging Zambians to rise above political rivalry and focus on unity and compassion as the country mourns the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died seven days ago.

In a heartfelt message titled “Bring Back Our President,” Dr. Siliya cautioned against the emerging blame and speculation in the wake of President Lungu’s death, calling instead for restraint, kindness, and support for the bereaved family.

“This is not the time to jostle for a show of who loved him most… or point at whom we think hated him. It’s unchristian,” she wrote, referencing Shakespeare’s Mark Antony with the phrase, “This is the time to bury Caesar.”

Dr. Siliya emphasized that the true focus should remain on President Lungu’s family, who bear the deepest pain. “They need all of us… to give them strength as they navigate this difficult journey,” she said.

Highlighting the late President’s journey from UPND to PF and his role in establishing the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr. Siliya described Dr. Lungu as a man who understood both politics and the power of forgiveness.

“Who are we not to forgive?” she asked, urging leaders and citizens alike to exhibit maturity, tolerance, and moral clarity in honouring Dr. Lungu’s legacy.

© UPND Media Team