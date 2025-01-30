Dora Siliya endorses UPND Petauke candidate

Dora endorses UPND Petauke candidate



FORMER PF Petauke Central Member of Parliament Dr Dora Siliya has encouraged the people of Petauke to vote for UPND aspiring candidate Severian Lungu in the upcoming Petauke Central by-elections.





Dr Siliya stated that if the people of Petauke Central want development then the right person for them is Lungu, who is standing on the ruling party’s ticket.



She explained that this is because when one is working closer with the government, development tends to reach closer to the people.





The former cabinet minister during the PF stated that her fellow Nsengas must use their heads when voting by giving a chance to the candidate of the ruling party just like the way the candidate used wisdom to contest on the UPND party or continue languishing in poverty.



“There is hunger in Petauke. I can’t lie to people that I will bring them relief when I’m not in government. So I think Severian has used his head, that’s why God gave us wisdom. People won’t eat the name of the party if you are to go the opposition route, people need food and businesses to thrive, to ensure that government provides those opportunities.”





“You need someone who is close to government so that you can be helped. I don’t feel nice whenever I hear people complaining of hunger. So vote for Severian who will bring you food and development because he is part of the ruling party,” said Dr Siliya in Nsenga on Pasme Radio.





She further explained that the UPND candidate was a son of the soil of Petauke as he also supported her during the times she could contest for the seat.





“Severian supported me in 2021 and now that he is standing on the ruling party, I should say no? Not at all. So people expect me not to support him just because he’s UPND? This is someone who supported me during my campaigns and I’m returning the favour by supporting him and it’s not only because of that but because I know he can deliver,” disclosed the former PF lawmaker.





Dr Siliya described Lungu as a down to earth individual who will work towards putting the needs of the people first before his own.





“Severian is a humble and respectful person. If you vote for him, trust me you won’t lack. We also need to question ourselves that if we take this person to parliament, what will he do? Will he speak for us? Those are the questions you the people of Petauke need to be asking yourselves so vote for someone who can speak English. Someone who won’t embarrass you by keeping quiet in the house. And that person is Severian,” she said.





The Petauke Central seat which was held by fugitive former law maker Emmanuel Jay Banda fell vacant after Banda failed to show up in the house under the seven day ultimatum he was given by the speaker Nelly Mutti.





In November last year, Mutti notified the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of a vacant seat in Petauke Central of which the ECZ later set the date for the by-election which takes place next Thursday on the February 6.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 29, 2025